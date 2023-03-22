Lahore High Court stops NAB, ACE from taking coercive measures against Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan till March 24

The court also sought details of cases registered against the PTI leadership from the NAB and ACE.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Imran Khan for details of the cases registered against him and other PTI leaders.

As the proceedings started, federal and provincial law officers submitted reports about details of cases registered against the PTI leadership and workers. The federal law officer submitted a list of 43 cases and the provincial law officer submitted a list of 84 cases registered against the PTI leadership, adding that 6 cases were registered in Punjab and 28 were registered in Islamabad against Imran Khan. The federal law officer also apprised the court that the Federal Investigation Agency had also registered a case against Imran Khan.

At this stage, the court addressed NAB's counsel and questioned how many cases were registered by the bureau against the PTI leadership.

To which, the NAB's counsel sought time for submitting details of the cases.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 24 and stopped NAB and ACE from taking coercive measures against the PTI chairman till the next date of hearing, besides seeking details of the cases. The court further observed that since the police had provided details of the cases, therefore, it withdrew the orders of coercive measures, given on last hearing, to the extent of the cases.

At the last hearing, the court had restrained police authorities from taking coercive measures against the PTI chairman till Tuesday, March 21 and sought details of cases registered against him across Punjab.