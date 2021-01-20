Lahore High Court stops NAB from coercive measures against Nusrat Shehbaz

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities from coercive measures against Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities from coercive measures against Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

The division bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar passed the orders on a petition filed by Nusrat Shehbaz challenging the dismissal of her plea for permanent exemption and issuance of arrest warrants by the accountability court in money laundering case. The court also issued notices to NAB authorities for February 8 on the petition.

A counsel on behalf of Nusrat Shehbaz argued before the bench that his client was residing in a foreign country for medical treatment before the start of investigation and filing of the reference by the bureau in money laundering case.

He submitted that the petitioner had approached the accountability court for permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case but the court turned it down the application without any legal justification. The counsel stated that his client was suffering from different diseases and currently receiving medical treatment abroad, which stops her to arrive in the country for appearing in the hearings. He pleaded with the court to set aside the verdict of the court regarding issuance of arrest warrants of Nusrat Shehbaz.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stopped NAB from coercive measures against the petitioner and sought reply from it till February 8.