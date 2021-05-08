UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Stops New Admissions In Medical Colleges

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:27 AM

Lahore High Court stops new admissions in medical colleges

The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped new admissions in medical colleges while suspending operation of an advertisement by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped new admissions in medical colleges while suspending operation of an advertisement by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for the purpose.

Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the orders on a petition filed by various students of Sahara Medical College challenging the PMC advertisement and also sought reply from respondents including PMC till May 26.

A counsel for the petitioners argued before the court that his clients got admission in first year of MBBS after payment of their dues and their classes had started.

However, the PMC, through an advertisement, asked the medical colleges to restart the admission process on some complaints about admission process. He submitted that the step would jeopardize educational career of his clients whereas the academic year would also end in December.

He argued that the orders did not justify for restarting entire admission process, even if there were complaints against the medical college. He pleaded with the court to set aside the PMC advertisement for the purpose.

At this, the court suspended the operation of advertisement and stopped new admissions in medical colleges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court May December From Court

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

24 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.