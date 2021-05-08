Lahore High Court stops new admissions in medical colleges

The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped new admissions in medical colleges while suspending operation of an advertisement by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped new admissions in medical colleges while suspending operation of an advertisement by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for the purpose.

Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the orders on a petition filed by various students of Sahara Medical College challenging the PMC advertisement and also sought reply from respondents including PMC till May 26.

A counsel for the petitioners argued before the court that his clients got admission in first year of MBBS after payment of their dues and their classes had started.

However, the PMC, through an advertisement, asked the medical colleges to restart the admission process on some complaints about admission process. He submitted that the step would jeopardize educational career of his clients whereas the academic year would also end in December.

He argued that the orders did not justify for restarting entire admission process, even if there were complaints against the medical college. He pleaded with the court to set aside the PMC advertisement for the purpose.

At this, the court suspended the operation of advertisement and stopped new admissions in medical colleges.