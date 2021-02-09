UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Stops Police From Unduly Harassing MPA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:43 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stopped police from unduly harassing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sohail Shaukat Butt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stopped police from unduly harassing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sohail Shaukat Butt.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by the MPA against police raids at his house. The court had reserved the verdict on petition after hearing arguments of the parties and it was announced today.

Earlier, in his arguments, Dr Khalid Ranjha on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client was not involved in any illegal activity but the police raided his house and outhouse without any reason.

He argued that the police raided the house of the petitioner on February 3 and illegally harassed him. He pleaded with the court to stop police from harassing the petitioner.

However, a provincial law officer submitted that the petitioner had given shelter to absconders at his outhouse and he was also involved in different cases.

To which, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client had been acquitted in many cases whereas he had obtained bail in other cases. He submitted that the petitioner also appeared before the trial courts regularly.

