Lahore High Court Stops Transfer Of Students Of Private Medical Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:58 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the transfer of students of private medical colleges to other colleges till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the transfer of students of private medical colleges to other colleges till further orders.

Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by several students of private medical colleges against re-admission policy introduced by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for private medical colleges.

A counsel on behalf of the students argued before the court that the petitioners got admissions in private medical colleges after qualifying the criteria set by the UHS. He submitted that the petitioners paid huge fees for admissions and they were taking classes for past three months in private medical colleges.

However, he stated, that the UHS introduced re-admission policy a few days ago and asked the students for submitting their list of preference for colleges again. He argued that the policy had put the future of the students on stake and they could be transferred to other colleges. He pleaded with the court to set aside the re-admission policy for being illegal.

At this, the court stopped the transfer of students to other colleges and issued notices to Punjab governmentand the UHS.

