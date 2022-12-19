Lahore High Court suggests two-week winter vacations in schools to check smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suggested two-week winter holidays in schools to control the worsening smog situation in the provincial metropolis

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to curb the smog.

At the start of the proceedings, a deputy attorney general and officials of the concerned departments appeared before the court.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the children were being affected by the smog whereas the department concerned had announced winter vacations till the first week of January. He requested the court to extend the winter vacations till the second week of January.

At this, the court directed a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission to take up the matter of extending winter vacation with the education department.

The court also ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to run advertisements on electronic media highlighting awareness about the smog, besides ordering steps for monitoring of factories, causing pollution, through cameras. The court adjourned further hearing till January 23.

A report on amendments to the rules of the Environment Department was also presented before the court, during the proceedings.