UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Summons 4 DCs Over Stubble Burning Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Lahore High Court summons 4 DCs over stubble burning incidents

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned four deputy commissioners (DCs) for October 18 over incidents of stubble burning in their districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned four deputy commissioners (DCs) for October 18 over incidents of stubble burning in their districts.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by one Haroon and others for directions to the provincial government for taking steps to control smog.

During the proceedings, the court observed that buses should be used for transportation of children to schools to control the smog, adding that the school education department should play its role in this regard.

To a court query, the Environment Protection Department's counsel submitted that incidents of stubble burning were reported in four districts, including Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara and Hafizabad.

At this, the court expressed serious displeasure over incidents of stubble burning in said districts and summoned their deputy commissioners in personal capacity for October 18, besides seeking an implementation report on the next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Education Kasur Okara Gujranwala Hafizabad October Government Court

Recent Stories

German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord ..

German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord Stream Leak - Reports

2 minutes ago
 EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction T ..

EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction Trust - Statement

2 minutes ago
 Relief goods distributed among flood affectees

Relief goods distributed among flood affectees

2 minutes ago
 Dr Al-Issa concludes visit, departs for Saudi Arab ..

Dr Al-Issa concludes visit, departs for Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago
 Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Sw ..

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Swift Centre

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Jav ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Javed Latif

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.