Lahore High Court summons 4 DCs over stubble burning incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned four deputy commissioners (DCs) for October 18 over incidents of stubble burning in their districts.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by one Haroon and others for directions to the provincial government for taking steps to control smog.

During the proceedings, the court observed that buses should be used for transportation of children to schools to control the smog, adding that the school education department should play its role in this regard.

To a court query, the Environment Protection Department's counsel submitted that incidents of stubble burning were reported in four districts, including Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara and Hafizabad.

At this, the court expressed serious displeasure over incidents of stubble burning in said districts and summoned their deputy commissioners in personal capacity for October 18, besides seeking an implementation report on the next date of hearing.