Lahore High Court summons additional attorney general on plea for voting rights to overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned additional attorney general and advocate general Punjab in personal capacity on a petition against the denial of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in the local body elections.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Atiq-ur-Rehman, an Australian-born Pakistani, challenging the decision to deny overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in local body elections.

During the proceedings, the court expressed serious annoyance after a law officer sought time for submitting arguments. The court observed that it was a very important matter but nobody appeared serious, adding that overseas Pakistanis sent billions of Dollars and they could not be ignored.

The court, adjourning further hearing, summoned additional attorney general and advocate general Punjab on the next date of hearing.

The petitioner had submitted that the right to vote was a fundamental right of every citizen under the Constitution, and this right could not be denied. He contended that the Election Commission of Pakistan had not given any satisfactory answer regarding the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis and the proceedings were limited to the paperwork. The petitioner asked the court to direct the government to allow overseas Pakistanis to vote in upcoming local body elections.