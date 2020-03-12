UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Summons AIMC Principal For Ignoring Orders

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:14 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned the principal of the Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) in personal capacity for March 26 over ignoring the court orders

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a contempt petition filed by AIMC contract employees-Junaid Rashid and others.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioners argued before the court that the employees (Grade 1 to 17) were not regularised into service despite the court orders. He further submitted that the AIMC principal had also stopped salaries of the petitioners for past four months and they were facing hardship due to it. The court was requested to initiatecontempt proceedings against the principal for ignoring the court orders.

At this, the court summoned the principal for March 26 along with reply while issuing a notice.

