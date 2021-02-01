UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Summons Chancellor GCWU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:40 PM

Lahore High Court summons Chancellor GCWU

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Chancellor of Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for February 17 on a petition filed by a former Vice Chancellor of the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Chancellor of Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for February 17 on a petition filed by a former Vice Chancellor of the university.

The LHC observed that if the Chancellor would address the grievance of the petitioner by the next date of hearing then he was not required to appear in the court, otherwise, he should appear in person.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard a petition filed by former VC Prof Dr Noreen Aziz seeking contempt proceedings on non-compliance with court orders.

The court passed the orders after a law officer failed to give a satisfactory reply about compliance with court orders.

The petitioner submitted that the court had referred her petition after converting it into a representation about pension to GCWU Chancellor for decision. However, despite passage of one year, the authority had yet to decide the representation and it was contempt of court.

Related Topics

Hearing Faisalabad Contempt Of Court Lahore High Court Governor Punjab February Women Government Court

Recent Stories

Former provincial ministers call on Chief Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar's Military Replaces 11 Ministers, Fires 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Blinken Says US Mulling Sanctions Against Russia O ..

2 minutes ago

Leipzig's clash with Liverpool threatened by new G ..

2 minutes ago

Prague, Budapest to Discuss Sputnik V Efficacy Thi ..

2 minutes ago

SPSC to conduct CCE-2021 screening test on March 1 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.