Lahore High Court summons Chancellor GCWU

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Chancellor of Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for February 17 on a petition filed by a former Vice Chancellor of the university

The LHC observed that if the Chancellor would address the grievance of the petitioner by the next date of hearing then he was not required to appear in the court, otherwise, he should appear in person.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard a petition filed by former VC Prof Dr Noreen Aziz seeking contempt proceedings on non-compliance with court orders.

The court passed the orders after a law officer failed to give a satisfactory reply about compliance with court orders.

The petitioner submitted that the court had referred her petition after converting it into a representation about pension to GCWU Chancellor for decision. However, despite passage of one year, the authority had yet to decide the representation and it was contempt of court.