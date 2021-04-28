UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Summons Commissioner Lahore To Ensure Provision Of Sugar At Fixed Price

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:13 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Commissioner Lahore for April 29 to ensure provision of sugar to the masses at a fixed price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Commissioner Lahore for April 29 to ensure provision of sugar to the masses at a fixed price.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Tandiawala Sugar Mills and others against fixing the ex-mill sugar price at the rate of Rs 80 per kg by the provincial government.

A provincial law officer apprised the court that special booths had been set up at Ramazan bazaars for provision of sugar and wheat flour. He submitted that special arrangements had been made for sugar purchasers in accordance with court directions.

However, the court observed that it allowed the government to obtain sugar from the mills at ex-mill price of Rs 80 per kg to cater the needs of the masses during the holy month of Ramazan while expressing serious reservations on the manner adopted by the authorities for provision of sugar to the masses.

The court observed that sugar was being sold at Rs 85 per kg and Rs 110 per kg in stores.

At this, the law officer submitted that written reports had been sought from the deputy commissioner of 36 districts to ensure the sale of sugar at Rs 85 per kg . He submitted that sugar was being sold at Rs 85 per kg in most of the areas.

However, the court did not agree with him, observing that sugar was being sold at Rs 85 per kg in 20 percent areas and the common man still faced problems. The court observed that it would keep monitoring the situation.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till April 29 and summoned commissioner Lahore to ensure provision of sugar to the masses at a fixed price.

