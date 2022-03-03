UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Summons CS Punjab In Murree Incident Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 10:03 PM

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday issued notice to the Chief Secretary,(CS) Punjab, on a petition seeking an investigation into the Murree tragedy that had claimed 23 lives.

LHC Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, while hearing a petition filed by citizens Rizwan Elahi and others, issued the order to the CS to appear before the Court on April 5.

According to details, as the hearing started, the Legal Advisor of Rawalpindi District Administration, Syed Shah Mohammad Advocate, told the court that a letter had been written to the chief secretary's office for the inquiry report, which had not been received yet.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz expressed annoyance at the reply of the district government legal advisor asking him to tell the chief secretary to appear before the court in person with the inquiry report on April 5 for further hearing.

