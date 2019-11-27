Lahore High Court summons DG NAB Lahore

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Wednesday summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem for Nov 28 in a petition filed by LWMC's former managing director Waseem Ajmal seeking permission to attend a training course

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Wednesday summoned National Accountability Bureau Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem for Nov 28 in a petition filed by LWMC's former managing director Waseem Ajmal seeking permission to attend a training course.

The bench summoned the DG over unsatisfactory reply filed by the bureau in the petition. The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition.

Waseem Ajmal had filed the petition submitting that the bureau had arrested him on Nov 19 in connection with LWMC scam while he was attending national management course.

The petitioner submitted that he withdrew his petition for interim bail in the light of statement made by the NAB's prosecution earlier.

The petitioner submitted after the arrest, he was unable to attend the course which would continue till Dec 20. He pleaded with the court to allow him to attend the course.