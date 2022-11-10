Lahore High Court summons district administration over closure of roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench summoned the district administration over the closure of several roads by the PTI sit-ins on Friday.

Earlier, a citizen, Raja Khalid Mehmood filed a petition in the LHC Rawalpindi bench stating that educational institutions had been closed in Rawalpindi for the last three days while the traffic system in the city had also been badly affected due to protests of the political party.

He added that human rights were being violated while patients were facing difficulty in reaching hospitals.

The LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza, while accepting the petition for hearing, summoned the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer to appear before the Court on November 11 (Friday).