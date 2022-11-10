UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Summons District Administration Over Closure Of Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Lahore High Court summons district administration over closure of roads

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench summoned the district administration over the closure of several roads by the PTI sit-ins on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench summoned the district administration over the closure of several roads by the PTI sit-ins on Friday.

Earlier, a citizen, Raja Khalid Mehmood filed a petition in the LHC Rawalpindi bench stating that educational institutions had been closed in Rawalpindi for the last three days while the traffic system in the city had also been badly affected due to protests of the political party.

He added that human rights were being violated while patients were facing difficulty in reaching hospitals.

The LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza, while accepting the petition for hearing, summoned the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer to appear before the Court on November 11 (Friday).

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Traffic Rawalpindi November Court

Recent Stories

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court visits Shalimar ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court visits Shalimar Garden, reviews renovation wor ..

40 seconds ago
 NEPRA holds Webinar aimed at creating awareness ab ..

NEPRA holds Webinar aimed at creating awareness about EVs technological advancem ..

41 seconds ago
 Second joint meeting of University of Baltistan w ..

Second joint meeting of University of Baltistan with Directorate of Health Serv ..

44 seconds ago
 Research culture to be promoted further: VC FUUAST ..

Research culture to be promoted further: VC FUUAST

46 seconds ago
 Emirates Group announces record half-year performa ..

Emirates Group announces record half-year performance for 2022-23

26 minutes ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal assures Chinese companies of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal assures Chinese companies of govt's full support to expedit ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.