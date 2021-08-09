(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Monday summoned the Punjab inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general of prisons and home secretary in person to submit a reply on August 10 over non-provision of medical treatment to a prisoner.

Earlier, a prisoner Fakhar-ul-Islam, a murder accused, had filed a petition through his lawyer Ikram Minhas in the LHC saying his client was also injured during the incident but the jail authorities instead of shifting him to a hospital, rushed him to the jail.

He said area magistrate Saima Qureshi had also directed the authorities concerned to shift the accused in the hospital but the order was not implemented yet.

Justice Sohail Nasir while hearing the petition directed the law officer to inform all the quarters concerned to ensure their presence on the next hearing in person.