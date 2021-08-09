UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Summons IG, DIG Prisons, Home Secy Over A Prisoner's Medical Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:38 PM

Lahore High Court summons IG, DIG prisons, home secy over a prisoner's medical issue

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Monday summoned the Punjab inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general of prisons and home secretary in person to submit a reply on August 10 over non-provision of medical treatment to a prisoner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Monday summoned the Punjab inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general of prisons and home secretary in person to submit a reply on August 10 over non-provision of medical treatment to a prisoner.

Earlier, a prisoner Fakhar-ul-Islam, a murder accused, had filed a petition through his lawyer Ikram Minhas in the LHC saying his client was also injured during the incident but the jail authorities instead of shifting him to a hospital, rushed him to the jail.

He said area magistrate Saima Qureshi had also directed the authorities concerned to shift the accused in the hospital but the order was not implemented yet.

Justice Sohail Nasir while hearing the petition directed the law officer to inform all the quarters concerned to ensure their presence on the next hearing in person.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Murder Lahore High Court Prisoner Punjab Jail Rawalpindi Nasir August All

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

40 minutes ago
 As UN panel warns of global warming, Prime Ministe ..

As UN panel warns of global warming, Prime Minister leading nation-wide tree pla ..

1 minute ago
 Russian, Ukrainian Olympic Medalists Had No Contac ..

Russian, Ukrainian Olympic Medalists Had No Contact After Controversial Joint Ph ..

1 minute ago
 Lightning's Cooper named Canada Olympic coach

Lightning's Cooper named Canada Olympic coach

1 minute ago
 Stock markets mostly lower as virus fears hit oil ..

Stock markets mostly lower as virus fears hit oil prices

1 minute ago
 Secretary for speeding up anti dengue activities

Secretary for speeding up anti dengue activities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.