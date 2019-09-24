Lahore High Court summons IGP for Sept 26 in rape case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday expressed annoyance at police not getting conducted medical examination and DNA test of a female victim in a rape case and summoned the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab for Sept 26

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a bail petition of an accused, Manzoor Ahmad, in a rape case.

During the hearing, the court expressed annoyance after it was revealed that the police had not got conducted medical examination and DNA test of the victim.

The court observed that the accused did not get punishment due to negligence of the police, adding that if the medical examination would not be conducted, then how the evidence would be collected.