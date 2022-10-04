UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Summons Javed Latif For Oct 10

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Lahore High Court summons Javed Latif for Oct 10

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned Federal Minister Javed Latif for October 10 on a petition for his bail cancellation in a case of defaming state institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned Federal Minister Javed Latif for October 10 on a petition for his bail cancellation in a case of defaming state institutions.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the Punjab Government for the bail cancellation of the minister.

During the proceedings, a provincial law officer argued before the court that a sessions court had granted bail to the federal minister in a case of defaming state institutions.

He submitted that the charges leveled against the accused were not bailable but despite that the sessions court granted bail to him, and requested the court to cancel his post-arrest bail for being against the law.

However, Javed Latif's counsel raised objection to the plea, saying that instead of the complainant, the Punjab Government had approached the court for bail cancellation of his client. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.

The court, after hearing the arguments of parties, summoned the minister for October 10 in personal capacity.

The Township Police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show, on the complaint of one Jameel Saleem. He was granted post-arrest bail by the sessions court on June 9

