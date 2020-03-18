Lahore High Court summons Lahore Development Authority DG on contempt plea

UrduPoint.com
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general in personal capacity for next week on a contempt petition over ignoring the court orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general in personal capacity for next week on a contempt petition over ignoring the court orders.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while hearing a contempt petition filed by one Abdul Ghafoor.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that the LDA acquired ancestral land of the petitioner for construction of a plaza in Shah Alam Market area but it did not provide any alternate land.

He stated that despite the court orders, the authority did not decide the representation of the petitioner. He pleaded with the court for initiating contempt proceedings against the LDA DG over ignoring the court orders.

Subsequently, the court, after recording arguments, summoned the LDA DG in personal fornext week, besides seeking a reply.

