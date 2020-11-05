UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Summons PDMA DG, DC On Pleas For Curbing Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:56 PM

Lahore High Court summons PDMA DG, DC on pleas for curbing smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general and deputy commissioner Lahore for November 6 on petitions for curbing smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general and deputy commissioner Lahore for November 6 on petitions for curbing smog.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Hammad and others.

A member of the Environmental Commission submitted a report before the court during the proceedings and stated that 82 industrial units were sealed and 498 vehicles were impounded over greenhouse gas emissions, last month.

However, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued on behalf of the petitioners that district management was not serious about environmental issues and no appropriate steps were being taken to clamp down industrial units who were emitting gaseous emissions.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and observed that deteriorating air quality of the city was a result of negligence by the authorities concerned. It is time to check industrial units and crop stubble burning, it added.

Subsequently, the court summoned PDMA director general and deputy commissioner Lahore for November 6 to know the steps taken to curb the smog.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Punjab Vehicles November Gas Court

Recent Stories

Ukraine's GDP Fell 5.5% Year-on-Year in First 9 Mo ..

2 minutes ago

Manchester United Approach Ex-Tottenham Boss Poche ..

2 minutes ago

Bird Flu Outbreak in Germany Spreads to Farm - Loc ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in G20 ministers of culture meeti ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Munir A. S ..

2 minutes ago

WHO warns of 'explosion' of virus cases in Europe: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.