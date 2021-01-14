Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others for Jan 27

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, Punjab chief secretary and others for January 27 on a petition regarding dispute between Sahiwal civil judge and assistant commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, Punjab chief secretary and others for January 27 on a petition regarding dispute between Sahiwal civil judge and assistant commissioner.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Sardar Farhat Manzoor Chandio.

An additional advocate general Punjab on behalf of Punjab chief secretary and others submitted a reply in the court. He also stated that the officers did not observe any strike over the civil judge issue.

However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction and observed that the media reported the news of strike, while questioning the identity of the participants. The court sought a report about participants after confirmation from NADRA.

The court also expressed displeasure over discussions being held on tv channels about legal points. He observed that often the participants were ignorant of the fact that how many decisions had been given by the apex judiciary on the matter.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till January 27 and summoned PEMRA chairman and others on the next date of hearing.