(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned principal secretaries of prime minister and chief minister Punjab in personal capacity on December 7, on a petition filed against distortions in translation of Holy Quran and its printing without permission from the Quran Board

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned principal secretaries of prime minister and chief minister Punjab in personal capacity on December 7, on a petition filed against distortions in translation of Holy Quran and its printing without permission from the Quran Board.

The court also summoned officers of relevant departments on the next date of hearing, and directed that the officers must be of grade 20 or above.

The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by one Hassan Muawiyah, The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that in a 2019 judgement, the LHC had ordered the authorities concerned to ensure that the copies of the Holy Quran were duly approved by the Quran board before printing and uploading it on the internet.

He submitted that the court had further directed the Quran Board and others to have a vigilant eye on printing of any religious material, in particular the Holy Quran, and ensure verification of its original text and authentic meaning.

He submitted that distorted translation of the Holy Quran was being published. He submitted that the relevant authorities were not taking action against the printing press. He pleaded with the court to direct implementation of the court orders in letter and spirit.

The court, after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel, summoned the principal secretaries of the prime minister and chief minister on December 7.