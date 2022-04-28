UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Summons Secretary Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary On IGP Plea

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:21 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned secretary Punjab Assembly and chief secretary Punjab for April 28 on a petition filed by inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab challenging a show cause notice issued by secretary Punjab Assembly

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the IGP.

A counsel on behalf of the IGP argued before the court that the secretary Punjab Assembly had issued a notice to his client over the entry of police in the Punjab Assembly on April 16 whereas the speaker Punjab Assembly had also given a statement of awarding three months imprisonment to him.

He argued that the police entered the Punjab Assembly on orders of the deputy speaker whereas the LHC had also given directions of maintaining law and order situation.

However, Advocate Azhar Siddque on behalf of the respondent secretary opposed the petition and submitted that the IGP was bound to reply to the notice as it was issued on the recommendation of the privilege committee.

The court, after hearing the arguments, summoned the secretary Punjab Assembly and chief secretary Punjab for April 28.

