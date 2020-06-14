Lahore High Court summons senior officials in petrol shortage case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned senior Federal Government officials for June 17 on a petition against shortage of petroleum products.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Shabir Hussain.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that petrol pump dealers had created an artificial shortage of petroleum products after reduction of prices by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

He submitted that the common people were facing a lot of problems due to the shortage of petroleum products, and pleaded with the court to issue directions to institutions concerned for ending the shortage.

To which, a federal law officer submitted that the Federal Government was taking serious steps to end the shortage. The Federal Cabinet also had formed a committee to address the issue.

He said petrol was available at all the PSO petrol pumps, while its availability on other pumps would be ensured soon.

The court also sought reply from respondents while adjourning the case.