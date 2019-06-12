UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Suspends 18-year Sentence Given To Lawyer For Hitting Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:29 PM

Lahore High Court suspends 18-year sentence given to lawyer for hitting judge

A Lahore High Court (LHC) bench on Wednesday suspended 18-year sentence given by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to a lawyer for hitting a civil judge with chair during proceeding of a case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) bench on Wednesday suspended 18-year sentence given by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to a lawyer for hitting a civil judge with chair during proceeding of a case.

The court also granted bail to the lawyer, Imran Manj, with a condition to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for the purpose.

The bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, passed the orders while hearing an appeal filed by the lawyer against conviction.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel questioned the sentence handed down to the appellant saying that ATC gave 18 years sentence without considering case facts.

He argued that it was a big punishment for a minor crime.

He pleaded with the court for setting aside the sentence and suspend it till the final decision of the appeal.

A Faisalabad ATC handed down 18-year imprisonment collectively to the accused lawyer, Imran Manj, under section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA), 324 and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Advocate Rana Imran Manj had hit Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mahmood Warraich with a chair at Jaranwala during hearing of a case on April 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that the legal fraternity observed many strikes during the past weeks in protest against the sentence given to the lawyer Imran Manj.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Faisalabad Protest Lahore High Court Jaranwala April Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Govt to achieve desire results in economy: Faisal ..

29 seconds ago

Almost 500 Taliban Fighters Freed in Afghanistan

31 seconds ago

Punjab's budget for year 2019-20 to be presented o ..

32 seconds ago

AJK to allocate due chunk of development funds in ..

36 seconds ago

NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels in Late ..

9 minutes ago

Pak 100-2 in 18.2 overs

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.