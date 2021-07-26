Lahore High Court suspends cane commissioner orders for case registration against sugar mill

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the orders of the Punjab cane commissioner for registration of a case against Pasrur Sugar Mills over non-payment of dues to sugarcane growers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the orders of the Punjab cane commissioner for registration of a case against Pasrur Sugar Mills over non-payment of dues to sugarcane growers.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition, filed by M/s GB (Pvt) Limited ( formerly the Pasrur Sugar Mills) against the cane commissioner orders and issued notices to all respondents including the cane commissioner.

A counsel for the mill argued before the court that the cane commissioner had ordered for registration of a case over non-payment of dues to the sugarcane growers.

He argued that the commissioner issued the order without any reason as payments were being made to the growers. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders as there was no reason for it.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the orders for registration of a case and issued notices to the mill and other respondents.