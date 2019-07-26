Lahore High Court suspends criminal proceedings order against private hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended orders of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for launching criminal proceedings against a private hospital owner

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition, filed by the hospital owner, Ghulam Mustafa, challenging the commission's order against him.

Advocate Ishfaq Ahmad, on behalf of the petitioner, argued that the commission ordered for sealing the hospital of his client on a complaint, filed by a citizen in February 2019, besides orders for registration of a criminal case against him.

He contended that the commission did not have powers for initiating criminal proceedings as per the PHC Act 2010. He submitted that the commission exceeded its powers and ordered for a criminal case against his client. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the orders for the criminal proceedings.

The court, after recording initial arguments, suspended the orders and issued notice to the commission for October 18. The court observed that how the commission passed the orders despite the fact that it did not have powers for initiating the criminal proceedings.