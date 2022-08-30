Lahore High Court suspends fuel price adjustment in electricity bills

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Tuesday suspended the collection of fuel price adjustment in electricity bills

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Tuesday suspended the collection of fuel price adjustment in electricity bills.

Justice Jawad Ul Hassan, while hearing the writ petition filed against the increase of taxes, directed WAPDA and NEPRA not to charge tax on consumers' electricity bills.

The Justice also summoned the head of IESCO on September 15 and issued notices to the parties concerned to appear before the Court on the next hearing.