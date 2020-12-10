UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Suspends Hearing Of Regular Cases For Two Weeks Due To COVID-19 Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

Lahore High Court suspends hearing of regular cases for two weeks due to COVID-19 situation

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday suspended hearing of regular cases for the next two weeks in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday suspended hearing of regular cases for the next two weeks in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation.

According to a LHC press release, the LHC CJ has suspended the regular cause list for the next two weeks after declaring them as motion weeks.

It added that the LHC principal seat and all regional benches at Multan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi would observe motion week and would hear only urgent cases and cases fixed by the court, during the period. Moreover, criminal applications under 22-A, bail petitions, petitions against stay orders and selected cases regarding service matters would also be heard, it added.

The press release stated that the step had been taken due to the deteriorating situation of the COVID-19 in the province, adding that it was top priority to save judges, lawyers and litigants from the virus.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lawyers Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Criminals All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court orders to refer inquiry against f ..

2 minutes ago

Journalists need to adopt digital technology for c ..

2 minutes ago

SPSC recommends 27 candidates to be appointed as I ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bilateral ti ..

21 minutes ago

Non-communicable diseases killing more people than ..

20 minutes ago

PIMS grand health alliance announces closure of pa ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.