Lahore High Court suspends notice by NEPRA to IPP for adjustment of calorific value

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended a notice of hearing by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for adjustment of calorific value (heating value of fuel) for Nishat Power LTD, an independent power producer (IPP).

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by Nishat Power LTD challenging a notice of hearing by NEPRA for adjustment of calorific value.

In an order of June 6 proceedings, released here on Thursday, the court issued notices to federation, NEPRA and others and sought their replies till September 15.

As per order, during the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel Salman Aslam Butt argued that the authority had issued a notice of hearing to his client for adjustment of calorific value.

The counsel submitted that the NEPRA wanted to review the component of tariff, calorific value, which had already been determined by it through a notification in 2016 and it was final determination about strength of fuel.

He submitted that the notice was issued under suo motu power which was purportedly conferred to the authority. He further submitted that the notice did not mention any law under which it was issued. He submitted that NEPRA could not revise or review any notification under suo motu powers. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification.