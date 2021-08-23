Lahore High Court suspends notice for recovery of income tax from Ittefaq Sugar Mills

UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended notices issued to Ittefaq Sugar Mills for recovery of Rs 2.33 billion Income tax

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended notices issued to Ittefaq Sugar Mills for recovery of Rs 2.33 billion Income tax.

The court directed Commissioner Inland Revenue to decide the pending appeal of the sugar mills within 30 days.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Ittefaq Sugar Mills challenging Rs 2.33 billion income tax notices.

A counsel on behalf of the mills argued that Inland Revenue authorities had issued notices to his client for recovery of Rs 2.

33 billion in May. He contended that the notices were issued in contrast to the income. He submitted that the petitioner-mills filed an appeal with Inland Revenue against the notices and it was still pending. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the notices, besides directions to the authorities for early decision of the appeal.

The court, after hearing the arguments, suspended the notices and directed Commissioner Inland Revenue to decide the appeal within 30 days.

