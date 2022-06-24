Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissolution of market committees

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended a notification for dissolution of the market committee across the Punjab

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a petition filed by Juniad Babar and others challenging the dissolution of the market committees across the Punjab.

During the proceedings, a reply was filed on behalf of Punjab Agriculture Marketing director general. The court was apprised that the committees were dissolved on various complaints.

However, the petitioner's counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued the step was taken without any backing of the law.

He submitted that as per procedure, a committee comprising senior bureaucrats could only dissolve the market committees. He contended that legal procedure was not adopted for dissolution of the market committees.

At this, the court suspended the notification for dissolution of the market committees and sought arguments from parties on the next date of hearing, June 27.

The petitioner had challenged the dissolution of the market committees for being illegal. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification issued for the purpose.