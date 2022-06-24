UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Suspends Notification For Dissolution Of Market Committees

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissolution of market committees

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended a notification for dissolution of the market committee across the Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended a notification for dissolution of the market committee across the Punjab.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a petition filed by Juniad Babar and others challenging the dissolution of the market committees across the Punjab.

During the proceedings, a reply was filed on behalf of Punjab Agriculture Marketing director general. The court was apprised that the committees were dissolved on various complaints.

However, the petitioner's counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued the step was taken without any backing of the law.

He submitted that as per procedure, a committee comprising senior bureaucrats could only dissolve the market committees. He contended that legal procedure was not adopted for dissolution of the market committees.

At this, the court suspended the notification for dissolution of the market committees and sought arguments from parties on the next date of hearing, June 27.

The petitioner had challenged the dissolution of the market committees for being illegal. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification issued for the purpose.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Punjab Agriculture June Market From Court

Recent Stories

Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

40 seconds ago
 Four of family killed as their motorcycle hit by t ..

Four of family killed as their motorcycle hit by truck

43 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

45 seconds ago
 Govt to install 4000-6000 megawatt solar energy in ..

Govt to install 4000-6000 megawatt solar energy in national grid: Miftah Ismail ..

2 minutes ago
 'I was advised not to give subsidy on flour for le ..

'I was advised not to give subsidy on flour for legal repercussions but I did': ..

2 minutes ago
 Ryanair, Brussels Airlines strikes disrupt Europe ..

Ryanair, Brussels Airlines strikes disrupt Europe air travel

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.