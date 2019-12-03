Lahore High Court suspends notification for handing over tombs to WCLA

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification for handing over control of Jahangir and Noor Jahan tombs to Walled City of Lahore Authority (WLCA).

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders on a petition, filed by an employee of the Archaeology Department, Muhammad Irfan, challenging the notification of handing over the control of the said tombs to the authority.

The petitioner's counsel stated that the Punjab government had issued a notification of handing over control of both tombs to the authority.

He submitted that the tombs did not fall in the area of the Walled City of Lahore Authority. He argued that the Archeology Department was working under the Antiquity Act, whereas the authority was working Under the Walled City of Lahore Act. He submitted that both institutions could not intervene in the jurisdiction of each other. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the notification being illegal.

The court, after hearing arguments, suspended the notification and sought reply from the Punjab government, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority and others.