UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Suspends Notification For Start Of Sugarcane Crushing Season In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:58 PM

Lahore High Court suspends notification for start of sugarcane crushing season in Punjab

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended a notification by the Punjab Food department for the start of sugarcane crushing season in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended a notification by the Punjab food department for the start of sugarcane crushing season in Punjab.

The court also sought reply from Punjab chief secretary, Punjab Food secretary, cane commissioner and other respondents till November 10 while seeking assistance from advocate general Punjab in the matter.

Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by 22 sugar mills including Adam Jee Sugar Mills, Hamza Sugar mills.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the Punjab Food department had issued a notification with regard to start of crushing season 2020-21 by virtue of which mills situated in the southern part of the province would commence crushing from November 10 while mills in the rest of Punjab would begin crushing of cane from November 15, 2020.

They stated that the sugarcane crop would mature by the end of November and if the crushing season was started earlier then it would cause loss to the growers and millers as less quantity of sugar would be obtained from the crop. The court was requested to suspend operation of the notification till the final decision on the petition and issue directions for the start of crushing season after November 30.

The court, after hearing initial arguments of the parties, suspended the notification and sought reply from respondents till November 10.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Punjab November 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Road turns into track for Dubai Fitne ..

5 seconds ago

FANR concludes virtual preparatory strategic retre ..

15 minutes ago

Three women assistant professors promoted

1 minute ago

Putin Says Spirits of Patriotism, Solidarity Unite ..

1 minute ago

Gazprom Appeals Decision by Polish Anti-Trust Watc ..

1 minute ago

US-French Relations to Further Remain Top Priority ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.