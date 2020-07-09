UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Suspends Notification Of Magisterial Powers Of Field Officers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:16 PM

Lahore High Court suspends notification of magisterial powers of field officers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended a notification of Punjab government about conferring magisterial powers of special magistrates (first class) to executive field officers - deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and others across the Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended a notification of Punjab government about conferring magisterial powers of special magistrates (first class) to executive field officers - deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and others across the Punjab.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by Tanveer Abdullah and sought reply from the Punjab government.

A counsel on behalf of petitioner argued before the court that the Punjab government had conferred powers of special magistrates to executive field officers through a notification on June 17.

He said Articles 2-A and 175 of the Constitution had guaranteed independence of the judiciary and its separation from the executive, which was further elaborated in different apex court judgments.

He said, despite clear provisions of the Constitution, the government assigned powers to executive officers under CrPC Section 14-A.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification being unconstitutional.

The court, after hearing arguments, suspended the notification and soughtreply from the Punjab government.

