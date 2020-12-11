Lahore High Court suspends operation of notice issued to MPA

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended operation of notice issued to PML-N MPA Munawar Ghous by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended operation of notice issued to PML-N MPA Munawar Ghous by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Justice Ch. Mushtaq Ahmad passed the orders on a petition filed by the MPA challenging the notice and sought a reply from respondents till January 21.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that the ACE had launched an inquiry against his client and summoned him through a notice. He submitted that the ACE did not share the details of the inquiry. He contended that the notices were illegal as the ACE did not have authority to issue the notice. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notice being illegal.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the operation of the notice and sought reply from respondents till January 21.