UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Suspends Orders Of Withdrawing Security, Bullet-proof Vehicle From Former IGP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:13 PM

Lahore High Court suspends orders of withdrawing security, bullet-proof vehicle from former IGP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended orders of withdrawing police security and a bullet-proof vehicle from former inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended orders of withdrawing police security and a bullet-proof vehicle from former inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by the former IGP against withdrawing security and bullet-proof vehicle from him. The court also issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents.

Dr Khalid Ranjha on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client had served as IGP Balochistan, additional IGP CTD Balochistan, and IGP Punjab. He submitted that the Punjab government provided bullet-proof vehicle and police security to his client over security threats for being former police chief.

He submitted that his client was also an accused in 2014 Model Town Tragedy case whereas the trial was pending before an anti-terrorism court.

He submitted that, despite security threats, the security and vehicle had been withdrawn from his client. He submitted that the petitioner approached the incumbent IGP over withdrawing the security but his grievance was not addressed.

He mentioned that the security could only be withdrawn on recommendations of a committee formed by the Punjab government. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of withdrawing security and vehicle.

The court after hearing initial arguments suspended the orders and sought reply from the respondents.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Balochistan Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicle From Court

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects development projects in ..

1 minute ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed forms Experts Affairs Committ ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's Amir to play for London Spirit in new H ..

3 minutes ago

WHO provides assistance to Pakistan for COVID-19 p ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli condolences with PDM on failure of gatherin ..

3 minutes ago

Tick-tocker boy killed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.