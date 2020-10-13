UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Suspends Pemra's Order For Ban On Coverage Of Motorway Gang Rape Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:08 PM

Lahore High Court suspends Pemra's order for ban on coverage of motorway gang rape case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the operation of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) order to ban the coverage of motorway gang-rape case in media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the operation of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) order to ban the coverage of motorway gang-rape case in media.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a private television channel challenging a ban on the coverage of motorway gang rape incident in electronic media.

The petitioner counsel argued before the court that the PEMRA had on October 2 put the impugned ban in compliance with an order passed by an anti-terrorism court on an application by the investigating team of the incident.

He submitted that the ban was in clear violation of Article-19 of the Constitution, which guaranteed freedom of speech and press.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the ban imposed by the Pemra on coverage of the incident.

At this, the court observed that the media could report the case proceedings as ban could not be placed in accordance with right to information.

However, the court barred the media from broadcasting photos of the accused, victim and their families.

The court also sought record of press conferences by advisers and ministers in the media about the arrest of prime accused, Abid Malhi. The court questioned why the press conferences were broadcasted despite the ban by the PEMRA.

