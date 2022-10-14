The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday suspended the arrest warrants of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah in an inquiry related to the purchase of plots in a private housing society

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, while hearing the case, stopped the Anti-Corruption Department of Punjab from taking action against the minister.

Rana Sanaullah had filed an application in the LHC through his lawyer Razzaq A. Mirza for the cancellation of his arrest warrants issued by Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar on October 8 in an alleged graft case.

Justice Sadaqat also summoned the Director General Anti-Corruption, Punjab and the investigation officer along with the record on October 17.