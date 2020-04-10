UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Suspends Recovery Of Past Salaries From ZTBL Demoted Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:55 PM

Lahore High Court suspends recovery of past salaries from ZTBL demoted officers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended recovery of salaries of past years from 35 demoted senior vice presidents and vice presidents of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) .

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended recovery of salaries of past years from 35 demoted senior vice presidents and vice presidents of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) .

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by the petitioners challenging their demotion.

Advocate Tariq Naseem on behalf of the petitioners argued before the court that the petitioners were appointed as assistant vice presidents in 2009-10 and they were promoted to the posts of vice presidents and senior vice presidents after fulfilling all requirements during their service . However, on March 6, the bank not only demoted the petitioners but also issued orders for recovery of salaries of past years from them, he added.

The counsel contended that the step was not only against the law but also Supreme Court judgements.

He submitted that as per Supreme Court judgements , the salaries of past years could not be recovered. He further submitted that the step was taken to extend certain staffers and officers of the bank.

He pleaded with the court for setting aside the demotion orders.

The court , after hearing initial arguments, suspended orders for recovery of salaries of past years from the petitioners and also sought reply from Zarai Taraqiati Bank President.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Lahore High Court Bank March Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited All From Court

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

8 minutes ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

8 minutes ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

24 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

43 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

24 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.