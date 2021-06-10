UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Suspends Tax Notice Sent To Deceased Person

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:23 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended operation of a tax notice issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to a person who died six years ago

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders on a petition filed by a citizen, Gul Raiz Rashid, and sought reply from the concerned authorities.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the father of the petitioner had passed away six years ago but the board had issued tax notices to him now.

The counsel argued that the board could not issue notice to a person who had passed away. He also presented the death certificate of the deceased and wondered how notices could be sent to a deceased person.

To a court query, the law officer sought time for seeking instructions from concerned authorities.

At this, the court suspended operation of the notice and sought a reply.

