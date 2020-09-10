UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Suspends Transfer Of Fesco CEO, Chief Engineer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:26 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended transfers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company's (Fesco) chief executive officer Shafiqur Rehman and its chief engineer Umar Lodhi.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition against transfers' of both officers.

The court also sought reply from respondent authorities.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that both officers were posted recently on the slots but they were transferred without any reason. He pleaded with the court to set aside the transfer orders and suspend the same till final decision of the petition.

