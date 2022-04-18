Lahore High Court sustains objection to plea for putting names of former minister, his brother on ECL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sustained its registrar office's objection to a civil miscellaneous application for putting names of former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother Hashim Jawan Bakht on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The court heard the matter as an objection case after the registrar's office put an objection on maintainability of the petition, saying that the petitioner was not an aggrieved person.

The division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the petition and sustained the objection.

Advocate Ahsan Abid had filed the plea in a pending petition seeking directions for inquiry into assets owned by both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders.

The petitioner through the civil miscellaneous application had pleaded with the court to put names of Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother Hashim Jawan Bakht on the ECL for accumulating illegal assets.