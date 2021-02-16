UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Sustains Registrar Office's Objection On Plea Against Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:23 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained its Registrar Office's objection to a petition for disqualification of of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah over alleged false declaration of assets in his nomination papers

The court heard the matter as an objection case after the Registrar's Office put an objection on maintainability of the petition, saying that attested copies of nomination papers had not been annexed with the petition.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petition and sustained the objection while directing petitioner to annex attested copy of nomination papers.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar had filed the petition, stating that the PML-N MNA had concealed his assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and submitted a false declaration.

He submitted that the step was a violation of Article 62 of the Constitution and he did not meet the criteria laid for parliamentarians.

He pleaded with the court to ask the respondent to show under what authority of law he claims to hold the office of the member of the National Assembly.

