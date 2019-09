(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear a post-arrest bail petition of the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills/ money-laundering case, on Tuesday.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem will hear the petition.