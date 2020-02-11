Lahore High Court to be made best institution: Chief Justice

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh on Tuesday said the LHC would be made the best institution of Pakistan through hard work and dedication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh on Tuesday said the LHC would be made the best institution of Pakistan through hard work and dedication.

Talking to officers and staff of LHC Rawalpindi Bench, he said officers and staff working in judiciary had a vital role in provision of speedy justice, adding speedy justice was not possible without the support of judicial staff.

He said every person attached to the judiciary should play active role in dispensation of justice.

LHC Registrar Ashtar Abbas, Secretary Muhammad Saleh and Principal Secretary Shahzad Hussain were also present on the occasion.