UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court To Hear Hamza Bail Plea On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:42 PM

Lahore High Court to hear Hamza bail plea on Tuesday

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear second post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear second post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case on Tuesday.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the petition.

Hamza Shahbaz filed the petition through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, wherein National Accountability Bureau chairman and others were made party.

Hamza Shahbaz had submitted that coronavirus was spreading all over the world including Pakistan. He submitted that as per media reports, there were suspected patients in jails.

Hamza expressed apprehension that he might get infected with coronavirus in such circumstances. He mentioned that the LHC had already directed authorities concerned for filing bail applications of prisoners in the wake of coronavirus epidemic. He pleaded with the court for granting him post arrest bail in assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had earlier dismissed post arrest bail petition filed by Hamza in the case.

However, the court had granted bail to him in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Muslim Post Media All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

16 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

16 minutes ago

Nigerians brace for lockdown as Africa tries to ha ..

3 minutes ago

9 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

3 minutes ago

Putin, Trump discuss cooperation on virus, oil: Kr ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.