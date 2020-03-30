Lahore High Court to hear Hamza bail plea on Tuesday

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear second post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear second post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case on Tuesday.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the petition.

Hamza Shahbaz filed the petition through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, wherein National Accountability Bureau chairman and others were made party.

Hamza Shahbaz had submitted that coronavirus was spreading all over the world including Pakistan. He submitted that as per media reports, there were suspected patients in jails.

Hamza expressed apprehension that he might get infected with coronavirus in such circumstances. He mentioned that the LHC had already directed authorities concerned for filing bail applications of prisoners in the wake of coronavirus epidemic. He pleaded with the court for granting him post arrest bail in assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had earlier dismissed post arrest bail petition filed by Hamza in the case.

However, the court had granted bail to him in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.