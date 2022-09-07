(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear the application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for return of her passport, on Thursday (September 8).

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun will hear the civil miscellaneous application of Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz filed the application through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, saying that she surrendered passport to the LHC registrar office after a division bench granted her post-arrest bail on merit in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019.

She submitted that the National Accountability Bureau failed to file the challan in the trial court despite the passage of time.

She submitted that freedom of movement was a fundamental right and no one could be deprivedof this right for a long time. She pleaded with the court to issue directions for the return of her passport.