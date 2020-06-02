(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :An Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear a pre-arrest bail petition, filed by opposition leader in the National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in assets beyond means and money-laundering case on Wednesday.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the matter.

Shehbaz Sharif filed the petition through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, submitting that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against him over charges of assets beyond means and money laundering. He submitted that the investigation was pending for the last 16 months, but the bureau had not filed any reference yet.

Shehbaz submitted that he extended full cooperation to the NAB authorities and appeared before the investigation team on being summoned. He submitted that the instant proceedings were prompted by mala fide intentions. Shehbaz Sharif submitted that the bureau had thoroughly investigated him about assets during his custody earlier, but could not confront him with any evidence to suggest any nexus with misuse of power in amassing assets.

"In the absence of any evidence worth name to suggest any nexus between amassing of assets and abuse or misuse of office, an offence in terms of Section 9(a)(v) of NAO 1999 cannot be attracted," he contended while terming the investigation illegal and unlawful.

He submitted that the NAB chairman did not have any authority to launch investigations into money laundering allegations under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Shehbaz submitted that the bureau had again summoned him in connection with the investigation on June 2 and it was feared that he might be arrested. He submitted that he extended full cooperation and furnished all record, hence, his intended arrest at this stage was nothing but sheer mala fide.

He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail in the case. He also requested for interim bail till the final decision on the petition.