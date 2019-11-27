UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court To Hear Yousaf Abbas Bail Plea On 28th

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear post-arrest bail petition filed by Yousaf Abbas Sharif, nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, on Thursday (Nov 28)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear post-arrest bail petition filed by Yousaf Abbas Sharif, nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, on Thursday (Nov 28).

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem will hear the petition.

Yousaf Abbas through the petition submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. He submitted that the bureau misused the NAB law to arrest him whereas all allegations were baseless.

He submitted that he had been lodged in jail on judicial remand and he was no longer required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau had also arrested Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the case but they had been released on bail.

