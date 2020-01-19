UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court To Hold Hearing For Vawda's Ouster:

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:24 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) A petition has been registered in Lahore High Court (LHC) against Faisal Vawda, the Federal minister.The petitioner Advocate Mian Asif in his petition prayed the court that Faisal Vawda has reneged on his oath by putting serious political accusations against institutions.

He said the court should form a judicial commission to hold a full fledge inquiry against this conspiracy.He prayed the court to remove the federal minister under Article 62(1F) for conspiring against prestigious democratic and military institutions.

